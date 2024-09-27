American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

