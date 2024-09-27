American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEE. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

