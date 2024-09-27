American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,570 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 357,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT opened at $75.58 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

