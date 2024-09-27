American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.