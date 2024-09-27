American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,239 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 245,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

