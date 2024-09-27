American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $1,796,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 345.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

