American Century Companies Inc. Sells 159,596 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 159,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

