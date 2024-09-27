American Century Companies Inc. Sells 18,393 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.54% of Tompkins Financial worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMP. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 519.15%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

