American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,715 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $199,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

