American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,229 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

