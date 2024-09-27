American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $133.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

