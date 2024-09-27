American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.