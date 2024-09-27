Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $476.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $485.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $463.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $467.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $469.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.