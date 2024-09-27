Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $209.00

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a 12 month low of $141.83 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

