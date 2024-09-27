Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $12.95

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

