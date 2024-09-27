Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($36.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.17) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.62) to GBX 2,590 ($34.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.51) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($28.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($34,242.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244. Insiders own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,439.50 ($32.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($37.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,202.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,286.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently -6,310.68%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

