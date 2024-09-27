Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

