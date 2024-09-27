Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,412,354 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,846 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Appian has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

