Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sentry LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sentry LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Sentry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 96,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $9,071,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.39.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

