Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.0% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in Apple by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 61,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 68,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 152.2% in the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $227.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

