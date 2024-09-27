Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 152,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,270,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,738,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $227.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

