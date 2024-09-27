Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.25. 15,635,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 6,332,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 4.51.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

