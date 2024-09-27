Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.39. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 24,297 shares trading hands.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 243.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The firm has a market cap of C$27.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

