Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACLX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,628 shares of company stock worth $7,117,142 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.