Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ACGLO stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

