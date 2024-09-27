Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 167,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 218,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
