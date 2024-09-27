Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.18 ($0.18). 875,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,013,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.17).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,318.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.62.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

