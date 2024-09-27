Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.71.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 20.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

