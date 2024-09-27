Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

