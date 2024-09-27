Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $75,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Avangrid by 3,122.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

