Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Barclays reduced their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,941 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $2,152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banc of California by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 66,183 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

