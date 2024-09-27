Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Up 0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

