Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 4.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.74 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.14). Approximately 50,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 440,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.24 ($0.14).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.94.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.