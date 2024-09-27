Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GALT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.65 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.