Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $18.54 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

