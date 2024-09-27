Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 672.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,547 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $2.18 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $74.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Luna Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.