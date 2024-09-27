Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $229,000 Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in KT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 41.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE KT opened at $15.81 on Friday. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.