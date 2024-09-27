Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Zura Bio worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZURA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

