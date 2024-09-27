Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Compass Therapeutics worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 71,008 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CMPX opened at $1.81 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

