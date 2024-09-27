Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $272,000 in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $125,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047,755 shares of company stock worth $28,418,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

LUNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

