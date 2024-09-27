Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $265,000 Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $69.25 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

