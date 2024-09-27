Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $271,000 Investment in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Separately, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

