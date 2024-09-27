Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 220,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
NYSE QBTS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.54.
Check Out Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.