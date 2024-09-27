Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 220,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QBTS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.54.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

