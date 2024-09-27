Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $779.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

