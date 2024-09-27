Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPCE stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

