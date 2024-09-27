Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 10,222 SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

