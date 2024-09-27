Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,022 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,078,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 604,881 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $10.20 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

