Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 173,952 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPTN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 10.2% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,246,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 208,185 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,679 shares of company stock worth $191,154 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.04. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

(Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.