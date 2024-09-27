Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,058 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of FiscalNote worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FiscalNote by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOTE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,067 shares of company stock worth $270,720. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

