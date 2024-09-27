Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,843 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

